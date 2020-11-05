Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is seeing volatile swings in early postmarket trading after Q3 earnings where it beat expectations on top and bottom lines, as revenues rose 73% and the company swung to an operating profit.

Revenues jumped 73% to $451.7M overall, and gross profit rose 81%, to $215M. Gross margin rose 216 basis points, to 47.6%.

And with expenses rising just 40% to $202.9M, operating profit was positive at $12M (vs. a year-ago loss of $26.5M).

In operating metrics, Roku added 2.9M incremental active accounts to land at 46M.

Streaming hours rose by 0.2B hours, to 14.8B. Average revenue per user grew 20% on a trailing-12-month basis, to $27.

Revenue breakout: Platform revenue, $319.2M (up 78%); Player revenue, $132.4M (up 62%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $194.7M (up 73%); Player, $20.2M (up 224%).

It's a "variable and uncertain" macro environment, but rather than formal guidance: "We anticipate that the overall Q4 year-over-year revenue growth will likely be in the mid-40% range, similar to the growth rate in the last few holiday seasons, and we expect platform revenue to account for roughly two-thirds of total revenue."

"In line with our typical promotional approach to the holiday season, we plan to keep Q4 player gross margins close to breakeven, while we expect Q4 platform gross margins to be in the mid-50% to 60% range which is between the Q2 and Q3 levels."

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholder letter