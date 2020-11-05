Peloton dazzles again with subscriber growth

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports FQ1 connected fitness subscribers of 1.33M (+137% Y/Y) vs. the company's guidance range of 1.32M to 1.33M and the consensus mark of 1.32M.
  • Total workouts during the quarter were 77.8M.
  • Digital subscriptions grew 382% to over 510K.
  • The average net monthly connected fitness churn rate was 0.65% vs. 0.90% a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA came in at $118.9M vs. the guidance range of $80M to $90M and the consensus mark of $84.1M.
  • Looking ahead, Peloton expects connected fitness subscriptions to end FQ2 ar 2.17M and adjusted EBITDA of $300M or more to be churned up. "We anticipate that year-over-year declines in our gross margins will be offset by significant year-on-year leverage in sales and marketing expense and general and administrative expense," updates the company.
  • Shares of Peloton are down 2.97% in AH trading to $123.87 to barely dent the +80% 90-day return.
  • See the momentum marks for Peloton.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.