Peloton dazzles again with subscriber growth
Nov. 05, 2020 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reports FQ1 connected fitness subscribers of 1.33M (+137% Y/Y) vs. the company's guidance range of 1.32M to 1.33M and the consensus mark of 1.32M.
- Total workouts during the quarter were 77.8M.
- Digital subscriptions grew 382% to over 510K.
- The average net monthly connected fitness churn rate was 0.65% vs. 0.90% a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA came in at $118.9M vs. the guidance range of $80M to $90M and the consensus mark of $84.1M.
- Looking ahead, Peloton expects connected fitness subscriptions to end FQ2 ar 2.17M and adjusted EBITDA of $300M or more to be churned up. "We anticipate that year-over-year declines in our gross margins will be offset by significant year-on-year leverage in sales and marketing expense and general and administrative expense," updates the company.
- Shares of Peloton are down 2.97% in AH trading to $123.87 to barely dent the +80% 90-day return.
