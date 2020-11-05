Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.65 beats by $0.03 .

Revenue of $1.25B (+10.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M .

Gross margin rate of 59.1% vs. consensus of 59.5%.

Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Company performed well in the third quarter, achieving record quarterly net sales, despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in most of our markets. In particular, net sales in EMEA, for both the Monster Energy® and the Strategic Brands segments, improved sequentially in the third quarter, although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to negatively impact this region. Our supply chain remains intact and we are continuing to service our customers.

