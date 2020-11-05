Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reports mixed results for Q3.

Macau revenue was down 89% to $67.1M vs. $166M consensus and Las Vegas revenue was $187M vs. $121M consensus. Wynn Boston generated revenue of $117M.

The company saw an adjusted EBITDA loss of -$65.9M vs. -$108.9M consensus.

Sports betting/iGaming update: "During the third quarter, we launched online sports and casino offerings in New Jersey to an encouraging initial customer response. Beyond New Jersey, we have secured market access in numerous other states, and are in the process of applying for licenses on a standalone basis in Tennessee and Virginia. We are also in discussions with potential partners regarding additional access agreements in other jurisdictions. Our nationally-recognized brand and unique product-led strategy position us well to generate our fair share of this important, fast-growing business over the coming years."

Shares of Wynn are down 1.60% in AH trading to $78.85.

