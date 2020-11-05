DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.64 beats by $0.27 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.96 misses by $0.84 .

Revenue of $4.55B (-6.2% Y/Y) beats by $90M .

Cash flow from operations of $472M and adjusted free cash flow of $237M.

“We delivered strong second quarter results as the ‘new DXC’, exceeding our revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS targets. We also improved margins sequentially, and achieved a book-to-bill of 1.1x. We are making good progress on the three key areas of our transformation journey, which are: focus on customers, optimize costs, and seize the market,” said Mike Salvino, DXC president and CEO.

Shares +2.2% .

Press Release