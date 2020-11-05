The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is up 12.8% postmarket, adding on to rally gains today, after its Q3 earnings easily cleared expectations and Q4 revenue guidance was upbeat.

Revenues rose nearly 32% year-over-year, and headline net income more than doubled, to $41.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $77.2M from $47.8M (margin to 36% from 29%), and non-GAAP net income jumped to $62.7M from a year-ago $36.1M.

As a result of "several years of advertising disruption and innovation compressed into a few months," advertisers have "become more deliberate and data-driven with every advertising dollar," says CEO Jeff Green.

"As advertisers come under pressure to prove the ROI of their campaigns, to take advantage of the mass consumer shift to streaming TV, and to consider alternatives to user-generated content, our investments in these areas are paying off," Green continues.

In channel highlights, the company noted connected TV grew over 100% Y/Y; mobile video spend grew about 70%; and audio spend grew about 70%.

Customer retention stayed over 95% as it has for five years.

"Assuming that the economy continues to recover" and absent any major COVID-19 setbacks, it's guiding to Q4 revenues of $287M-$291M (well above consensus for $255.1M), and adjusted EBITDA of at least $115M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

