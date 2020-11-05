GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) soars after reporting EPS of $0.20 vs. $0.06 consensus and adjusted EBITDA of $39.2M vs. $15.2M consensus.

Operating expenses fell 25% Y/Y to $68M. Adjusted gross margin was 36.2% of sales vs. 23.4% a year ago.

CFO update: "In Q3 2020, our direct-to-consumer and subscription-centric strategy expanded margin, increased subscribers and significantly lowered our operating expenses, resulting in GAAP and non-GAAP profitability. This approach is also enabling efficient working capital management as we drove DSO's down 25% sequentially, lowered channel inventories and reduced our own investments in inventory."

Shares of GoPro are up 13.29% AH to $7.46.

