Life Storage (NYSE:LSI): Q3 FFO of $1.49 beats by $0.01 .

Revenue of $156.31M (+7.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.75M.

Continued uncertainties resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption across the country and its impact on customer demand in individual markets, continue to make it challenging to provide an outlook and guidance with reasonable accuracy. However, the Company believes it is well positioned to continue to strengthen its share of the resilient self-storage markets it serves due to its disciplined business model and a strong balance sheet to support its strategic initiatives.

The Company will continue with suspension of quantitative guidance and revisit this practice next quarter.

Press Release