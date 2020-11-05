Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Q3 results:

Revenues: $143.9M (+45.4%); product sales: $121.4M (+22.6%); collaboration revenue: $22.5M (primarily from Roche).

Net loss: ($196.5M) (-55.6%); loss/share: ($2.50) (-47.1%).

Quick assets: $1,816,1M (+61.5%).

Q4 consensus: loss/share of ($1.78) on revenues of $145.3M.

Data readout on SRP-5051 by year-end.

U.S. marketing application for Amondys 45 (casimersen) for DMD patients amenable to exon 45 skipping currently under FDA review with an action date of February 25, 2021.

Dosing to begin this quarter in new 10-subject study evaluating the safety and expression of commercial process material for SRP-9001, its gene transfer therapy for DMD. Preliminary data should be available in early 2021.

Shares down 4% after hours.

