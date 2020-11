Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.85 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.57 beats by $1.15 .

Revenue of $304M (-38.7% Y/Y) misses by $6.2M .

Global units sold were down 40% to 21 million in the third quarter 2020 largely driven by the impact of COVID-19 on demand. In the third quarter 2020, North America units were down 50% in Local and down 13% in Goods. International units were down 49% in Local and down 20% in Goods.

Shares +6% .

