Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$6.09 misses by $4.06 .

Revenue of $1.38B (+108.1% Y/Y) misses by $360M .

Adjusted EBITDA of $463M vs. consensus of $322.4M.

"Our third quarter ending balance sheet was significantly impacted by the cash confirmation process required pursuant to the Rule 2.7 announcement. In early October, a subsidiary of Caesars entered into a £1.5 billion interim facilities agreement with two large international banks. Execution of this committed debt financing allowed the Company to release $2.0 billion of restricted cash that had been escrowed on September 30th, allowing us to fully repay a $900 million draw on the CEI revolver and return excess cash liquidity to our balance sheet. We continue to have a strong liquidity position with both our revolvers undrawn and significant unrestricted cash," said Bret Yunker, Chief Financial Officer.

