Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) says it expects its first spaceflight from Spaceport America to occur between November 19 and November 23. The flight will include revenue-generating payloads as part of the NASA flight opportunities program.

The company plans to retire its One Small Step program on December 31. The pool of participants is reported to be up to 900 people.

Pandemic setbacks: "The company is continuing to experience ongoing delays to its business and operations due to COVID-19, which has led to accumulated impacts to both schedule and cost efficiency. This is expected to continue through the fourth quarter and in 2021, though the company has continued to stay on track for its planned upcoming flight."

Looking ahead, Virgin Galactic says it has made meaningful progress on its second SpaceShipTwo vehicle, which it plans to unveil in the first quarter of 2021.

