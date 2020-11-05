Uber slides after Q3 misses, dragging down Lyft

Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares drop 2.6% AH after reporting Q3 misses on the top and bottom lines. Rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is down 1.5% .

Overall revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $2.81B. Mobility revenue declined 53% to $1.37B (consensus: $1.52B) and Delivery gained 125% to $1.14B (consensus: $977.6M).

Gross bookings dropped 10% Y/Y to $14.7B vs. $14.64B consensus. Mobility bookings were down 50% to $5.91B (consensus: $6.41B) and Delivery increased 135% to $8.55B vs. the $7.92B consensus.

Monthly Active Platform Customers totaled 103M vs. the consensus of 73.7M.

The net loss totaled $1.1B.

Mobility adjusted EBITDA improved $195M on the quarter but fell $386M on the year to $245M. Delivery EBITDA improved $49M on the quarter and $133M Y/Y to a loss of $183M.

"Despite an uneven pandemic response and broader economic uncertainty, our global scope, diversification, and the team’s tireless execution delivered steadily improving results, with total company Gross Bookings down just 6% year-on-year in September. Mobility Gross Bookings nearly doubled from Q2 levels and Delivery surged again to 135% year-on-year growth thanks to an increasing pace of innovation, which saw us launch new industry-leading safety technology; extend delivery offerings into groceries and prescriptions; bring Uber Green to more than 50 cities; and expand both Uber Pass and Eats Pass membership plans," says CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Uber says it remains confident in achieving quarterly adjusted EBITDA profitability before the end of 2021.

Press release.

Previously: Uber EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 05 2020)