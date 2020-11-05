General Motors (NYSE:GM) pledges to reopen its Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant, invest as much as $1.3B in the facility and hire up to 1,700 workers, after it reaches a tentative three-year agreement with the Unifor union.

The tentative deal, which has not yet been approved by workers, would reopen the Oshawa assembly line to make Chevrolet Silverados and Sierras, 11 months after it was idled as part of a global restructuring plan by the company.

The decision to restart Oshawa comes as demand for pickup trucks has continued to strengthen through the pandemic as more people look for bigger and more rugged vehicles.

GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed the company's plans for Canada during today's earnings conference call.