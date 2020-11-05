Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q3 distributable net investment income of 46 cents per share misses the consensus of 47 cents and declined from 52 cents in Q2 and 66 cents in Q3 2019.

Q3 total investment income of $52.0M vs. consensus of $51.6M; compares with $52.0M in Q2 and $60.1M a year ago.

Q3 total expenses of $21.5M vs. $20.7M in Q2 and $21.1M a year ago.

Net increase in net assets resulting form operations of $78.2M, or $1.18 per share, increased from $33.9M, or 54 cents per share a year ago.

Net asset value per share of $21.52 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $20.85 at June 30, 2020.

