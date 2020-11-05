Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 7% lower after hours following fiscal Q2 earnings where it missed bookings expectations in its pre-holiday quarter, though topping company guidance, and its bookings forecast for the crucial holiday quarter was short of consensus.

The company also announced a new $2.6B buyback program and initiated a dividend (quarterly, $0.17/share) for the first time in its history.

Net bookings for the trailing 12 months rose 8% to $5.577B.

In operations: "Apex Legends is on track to become our latest billion-dollar franchise by the end of the fiscal year," COO/CFO Blake Jorgensen says. "All of our studios continue to execute amazingly well and have enabled us to launch an industry-leading eight games since the beginning of the fiscal year, while continuing to deliver live services content and expand onto new platforms.”

Revenue breakout: Full game, $282M (down 51.4%); Live services and other, $869M (up 13.2%).

Trailing 12 months' cash flow hit a record $2.04B. For fiscal Q2, it was $61M.

For Q3 - its key holiday quarter - it's expecting net bookings of $2.35B, light of expectations for $2.39B, and EPS of $0.61, well short of consensus for $3.00.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

