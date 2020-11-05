Tanger Factory Outlet Q3 beat reflects improving rent collection

  • Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) generated positive cash flow for the quarter as Q3 rent collection improved to 89% of billed rents.
  • SKT shares rise 3.9% in after-hours trading.
  • Expects to collect another 3%; Q2 rent collections were 43% of rents billed.
  • Q3 core FFO per share of 44 cents beats consensus of 28 cents and improved from 10 cents in Q2.
  • Q3 total revenue of $103.2M vs. consensus of $86.6M and $64.0M in Q2; compares with $119.0M in Q3 2019.
  • Q3 same-center net operating income for the consolidated portfolio decreased $10.9M for the quarter and $52.2M YTD, largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the write-off of rental revenues (excluding straight-line rents) of $6.6M and $40.5M in the quarter and YTD periods, respectively.
  • Consolidated portfolio occupancy of 92.9% at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. 93.8% at June 30.
  • Conference call on Nov. 6 at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Previously: Tanger Factory FFO beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)
