Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares surge 9% AH after Q3 beats, upside current quarter guidance, and a raised full-year view.

Q3 revenue was up 54% Y/Y to $114.2M.

"Our third quarter represented many significant milestones including surpassing $100M in revenue, crossing 100,000 paying customers, and releasing more than a dozen new products and features," says Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare.

For Q4, NET expects $117.5-118.5M in revenue vs. the $112.23M consensus and a loss per share of $0.03-0.04 vs. the $0.05 loss estimate.

Cash flow from operations totaled $2M with negative FCF of $17.9M.

For the year, Cloudflare now sees $422.5-423.5M in revenue (prior: $404-408M; consensus: $406.4M) and a loss per share of $0.12-0.13 (prior: $0.17-0.18 loss; consensus: $0.17 loss).

