Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.38 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.22 .

Revenue of $634.86M (-13.0% Y/Y) beats by $84.23M .

CF Ops: $77M (+133.3%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $2.75B-$2.80B from previous guidance of $2.60B-$2.70B vs. $2.7B Consensus; non-GAAP EPS: $2.50- $2.55 from previous guidance of $2.00 - 2.15 vs. $2.14 consensus; non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.30B-$1.32B from previous guidance of $1.19B-$1.23B; Adjusted gross margin of ~67.0% from previous guidance of ~66.5% - ~67.0%; Adjusted interest expense of ~$525M from previous guidance of ~$530M-~$535M; Adjusted effective tax rate of ~13.5% from previous guidance of ~14.0% - ~15.0%.

Shares +7.8% .

Press Release