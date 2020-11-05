American International Group (AIG) Q3 adjusted EPS of 81 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 55 cents and compares with 66 cents in Q2 and 56 cents in Q3 2019.

"In General Insurance, the accident year combined ratio, as adjusted, improved for the ninth consecutive quarter, and the high frequency of natural catastrophes and COVID-19 had a limited impact on financial results," said AIG CEO Brian Duperreault.

Q3 total net investment income on adjusted pretax income basis was $3.20BB vs. $3.20B in Q2 and $3.48B in Q3 2019.

General Insurance reports $790M of pretax catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, or 13.5 combined ratio points.

Q3 General Insurance combined ratio of 107.2 vs. 106.0 in Q2 and 103.7 in the year-ago quarter; accident-year combined ratio, as adjusted, was 93.3 vs. 94.9 in Q2.

Q3 General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $416M vs. $175M in Q2 and $507M in Q3 2019.

Q3 Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $975M vs. $881M in Q2 and $646M a year ago.

Adjusted book value per common share of $56.78 at Sept. 30 vs $55.90 at June 30.

Q3 adjusted return on attributed common equity - core was 5.6% vs. 3.5% in Q2 and 4.4% a year ago.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

