T-Mobile +7.8% after Sprint-fueled subscriber adds, revenues rocket past expectations
Nov. 05, 2020
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 7.8% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings, with subscriber metrics well above expectations and raised guidance.
- Net additions rose to a record 2.035M, and postpaid net adds rose to a record 1.979M, both industry bests. Postpaid phone net adds also led the industry at 689,000.
- That brought total customers over the 100M mark by quarter's end.
- Revenue, goosed by the merger with Sprint, rose 74% to $19.3B. Of that, service revenues were $14.1B.
- EBITDA hit $7.1B, and net income reached $1.253B, up 44%, as the revenue gains outpaced expenses.
- Merger synergies are coming faster than expected, the company says: It expects to deliver more than $1.2B in synergies in 2020. About 15% of Sprint postpaid customer traffic has already migrated to T-Mobile's network.
- Cash from operations was $2.8B, and free cash flow was $35M.
- It's raising guidance in several areas. For the second half, postpaid phone net adds are expected at 1.3M-1.4M, with 600K-700K coming in Q4. It's expecting EBITDA of $13.6B-$13.7B, up from previous guidance for $12.4B-$12.7B.
- Net cash from operations is expected at $5.9B-$6.1B, up from previous guidance for $5.3B-$5.7B. And free cahs flow is seen at $700M-$900M, up from a previous $300M-$500M.
