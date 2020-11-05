Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $3.22 .

Revenue of $154.44M (-33.2% Y/Y) misses by $13.51M .

"Our retail collections improved to 66% during Q3. In addition, occupancy rates remained above 90% for the majority of our stabilized retail assets as a result of our YTD retail leasing activity where we have executed 45 new leases for 148,000 sq. ft. and have executed lease renewals for 50 existing tenants representing 143,000 sq. ft. Notably, our hotels generated positive NOI during the quarter as occupancy levels continue to rise since Q2," interim CEO David O'Reilly commented.

Office and multi-family properties maintained strong collections at 97.3% and 98.5%, respectively.

