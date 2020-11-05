EOG posts Q3 earnings topper, plans flat oil production in 2021
Nov. 05, 2020 4:58 PM ETEOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)EOGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) +2.3% after-hours as Q3 adjusted earnings easily beat analyst expectations and adjusted free cash flow more than doubles Y/Y to $762M.
- Q3 crude oil volumes fell 19% Y/Y to 377.6K bbl/day while natural gas volumes declined 13%, contributing to 14% lower total company daily production at 716K boe/day.
- EOG says it continued to return shut-in wells to production during the quarter, and nearly all shut-in wells were back on production by the end of September, and it began initial production from ~100 net new wells after deferring activity earlier in the year because of lower oil prices.
- Q3 realized crude oil prices fell 29% Y/Y to $40.15/bbl and natural gas prices declined 21% to $1.68/Mcf, while natural gas liquids prices rose 13% to $14.34/bbl.
- The company expects the current imbalance in the global crude oil market will extend into 2021, and thus plans to keep crude production roughly flat at Q4 2020 levels.
- EOG also says it made a large natural gas resource play discovery on its Dorado prospect located in Webb County, Tex., containing 21T cf of estimated net resource potential.