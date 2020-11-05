Federal Realty sees Q3 leasing volumes rising to pre-COVID levels
Nov. 05, 2020 5:14 PM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)FRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Q3 reflects leasing volumes at pre-COVID levels and improving rent collections and liquidity.
- Collected 85% of total Q3 billed recurring rents and 85% of October's.
- Q3 FFO per share of $1.12 vs. average analyst estimate of $1.11 and 77 cents in Q2; compares with $1.43 in Q3 2019, which included a $11.9M charge for buying out a Kmart lease.
- Q3 total revenue of $208.2M vs. consensus estimate of $206.6M and $176.2M in Q2 and $233.2M in Q3 2019.
- Signed 101 leases for 481,105 square feet of retail space during the quarter.
- As of Sept. 30, FRT had $863M of cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of $1.9B.
- After Q2's end, FRT issued $400M of green bonds.
- Conference call on Nov. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.
