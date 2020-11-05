HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares push 7.1% higher AH after Q3 beats with 32% Y/Y revenue growth to $228.4M and EPS of $0.28.
Subscription revenue was up 32% Y/Y to $221.1M. Professional services and other fell 12% to $7.3M.
Operating margin was 7.2% vs. 6/1% in last year's quarter.
Cash from operations totaled $38.7M with FCF of $25.3M.
Total customers increased 39% on the year to 95,634.
Total average subscription revenue per customer was $9,669, down 3% Y/Y.
For Q4, HUBS forecasts revenue of $235-237M (consensus: $217.8M) and $0.21-0.23 EPS vs. the $0.18 estimate.
For the year, the company expects $866-868M in sales (consensus: $831.2M) and EPS of $1.13-1.15 (consensus: $0.96).
