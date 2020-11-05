Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) reports steadily improving occupancy and RevPAR since April, generating positive cash flow at the corporate level for Q3.

Q3 modified FFO per share of 4 cents comes in just above the average analyst estimate of 3 cents and improved from loss of 11 cents per share in Q2.

Q3 total revenue of $148.8M compares with consensus estimate of $143.6M and rose from $81.1M in Q2.

Q3 comparable hotels RevPAR of $50.94 vs. $28.44 in Q2 and $111.66 in Q3 2019.

Comparable hotels occupancy of 48.6% vs. 28.2% at Q2-end.

Q3 average daily rate of $104.78 vs. $100.76 in Q2 and $139.21 in Q3 2019.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 10:00 AM ET.

