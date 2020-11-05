Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.73.

Revenue of $263.67M (+31.8% Y/Y)

"We produced solid third quarter results with a return on equity for the quarter of 5.1% driven by strong investment performance. Our diluted book value per share at the end of the quarter was $15.06. The combined ratio for the third quarter was 119.9%, of which $29.6M was attributable to catastrophe losses and $15.6M was attributable to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, for a total impact of 31.9% on the combined ratio," CEO Dan Malloy commented.

Earlier announced merger with the Sirius Group remains on track to close in 1Q21.

Press Release