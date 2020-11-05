Mettler Toledo EPS beats by $1.05, beats on revenue; provides Q4, FY20 and FY21 guidance

Nov. 05, 2020 5:24 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)MTDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $7.02 beats by $1.05; GAAP EPS of $6.68 beats by $0.97.
  • Revenue of $807.36M (+7.1% Y/Y) beats by $58.32M.

  • 4Q guidance: Expects local currency sales growth of 4%-5%; Adjusted EPS of $8.60-$8.70, an increase of 11% to 12% vs consensus of $8.02.

  • FY20 guidance: Expects local currency sales growth of ~1%; Adjusted EPS of $24.87-$24.97, a growth rate of 9% to 10%. vs previous guidance of $22.70 to $23.20 and vs consensus of $23.17.

  • FY21 guidance: Expects local currency sales growth of 4%-6%; Adjusted EPS of $27.50-$28.30vs consensus of $26.24. Using the mid-point of 2020 guidance, this would result in Adjusted EPS growth of 10%-14%.

  • Press Release
