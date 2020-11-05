AEP to remove additional 1,633 MW of coal-fueled generation
Nov. 05, 2020 5:25 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)AEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) says compliance plans to be filed this month with the Environmental Protection Agency will lead to the removal of 1,633 MW of coal-fueled generation from its fleet by the end of 2028.
- AEP says the compliance plans will indicate it will retire the 580 MW Pirkey plant in Hallsville, Tex., in 2023 and stop using coal at the 1,053 MW Welsh plant in Pittsburg, Tex., in 2028.
- The company also says it will build dry bottom ash handling systems or new lined ash ponds that meet EPA guidelines at four additional power plants; existing ash ponds at the sites will be closed, and the ash will be moved to regulated landfills.
- AEP recently reported in-line Q3 adjusted earnings and increased its dividend to $0.74/share.