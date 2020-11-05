New York Mortgage Trust's (NASDAQ:NYMT) book value rose to $4.58 per share, up ~5% Q/Q and 18% from Q1.

Including the 7.5 cents per common share dividend declared in September, the company posted a total economic return of 7.0% for the quarter.

NYMT rises 2.2% in after-hours trading.

"On the balance-sheet side, the company continued to strengthen its financial position during the quarter, completing a residential loan securitization and a non-mark-to-market residential loan repurchase agreement with a new counterparty further reducing its mark-to-market financing to $626M at quarter end from $964M the prior quarter," said Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.

Q3 total interest income of $43.4M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $46.3M and $48.0M in Q2 and $179.6M a year ago.

Q3 net interest income of $25.5M vs. average analyst estimate of $31.6M and $28.5M in Q2 and $32.0M a year ago.

Q3 GAAP EPS of 25 cents vs. 15 cents a year ago.

Conference call on Nov. 6 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: New York Mortgage Trust reports Q3 results (Nov. 5)