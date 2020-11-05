Zillow Group is sharply higher after hours (Z +10.7% , ZG +8% ) after easy beats on its Q3 earnings, though pandemic-affected numbers were down year-over-year, and strong revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Consolidated revenues fell by about 12%, to $657M, though revenues in all three segments topped the high end of company guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA arrived at $152M, and also exceeded high-end outlook across the three segments.

"Many of us are re-evaluating where we live and how we live, which has kicked off a Great Reshuffling, and we need safe, digital ways to get to a better place," co-founder and CEO Rich Barton says.

"Given the duration of this pandemic, the concrete is setting on new digital solutions for life and work. This is driving record demand for housing and record engagement with Zillow's leading digital real estate brands. When combined with level-headed cost decisions, the result has been profitable growth."

Traffic to mobile apps and websites rose 21% to a record 236M average monthly unique users, driving 2.8B visits for the quarter (up 32%).

Revenue by segment: Homes, $187.1M (down 51%); IMT, $415.4M (up 24%); Mortgages, $54.2M (up 114%).

Cash and investments balance was at an all-time high of $3.8B, up from last quarter's $3.5B.

For Q4, it's guiding to EBITDA of $107M-$131M, and revenue of $709M-$748M, above consensus for $696.1M.

