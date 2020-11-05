Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +1.7% after-hours following better than expected Q3 GAAP earnings, while revenues slipped 2.6% Y/Y to $209M.

Sunrun says MW deployed during Q3 totaled 109 MW, 40% above 78 MW in Q2 and 2% above than 107 MW in the year-ago quarter.

Gross earning assets at the end of Q3 totaled $4B, up 18% from a year ago; net earning assets at the end of the quarter rose 15% Y/Y to $1.7B.

The company also says it is bringing its Brightbox rechargeable solar battery system to all of its active markets, including eight additional states.

Sunrun says it has deployed more than 13K Brightbox systems nationwide, and access now will be expanded to millions of new potential customers.