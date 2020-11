Xerox (NYSE:XRX) +3.7% after-hours as Carl Icahn boosts his active stake to ~14.4%, disclosing the purchase of more than 1M common shares worth nearly $20M.

Icahn, who last reported a 12.9% stake in Xerox as of Sept. 9, also had built a sizable stake in HP at around the time Xerox reached out to it for a merger.

In a bullish analysis recently published on Seeking Alpha, Yves Sukhu said income investors may want to take a look at the company after Icahn doubled-down on his Xerox bet.