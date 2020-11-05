Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is 1.6% higher after hours following Q3 earnings where profitability numbers surprised to the upside as the company reported progress back toward growth.

Revenues fell nearly 39%, to $304M, and gross profit dropped 42% to $160M.

Alongside heavy cost cuts, net loss from continuing operations widened slightly, to $16.6M vs. a year-ago loss of $14.7M; attributable net loss narrowed to $16.3M from a year-ago loss of $16.7M.

Non-GAAP net income fell to $4.5M from a year-ago $7.8M.

And EBITDA was down to $0.8M from $50M.

"The entire Groupon organization is focused on returning the company to growth and in the third quarter, we made notable progress," interim CEO Aaron Cooper says.

"We increased inventory by 50% in our test markets and launched several product features, all aimed at increasing Groupon's ability to drive engagement with merchants and consumers. At the same time, in the midst of the global pandemic, we drove sequential quarterly billings growth, continued to take costs out of the business and gained operating leverage, further demonstrating the durability of our business model," he continues.

Earnings call presentation

Press release