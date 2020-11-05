Tenaris on a tear as Q3 turnaround resets focus to recovery
Nov. 05, 2020 1:10 PM ETTenaris S.A. (TS)TSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Tenaris (TS +16.9%) soars to its highest in more than two months even after Q3 revenues fell 18% Q/Q and 43% Y/Y, but the ~$1B sales total topped expectations by $90M.
- Q3 EBITDA of $107M fell by two-thirds from year-ago levels but soared 83% Q/Q, free cash flow remained strong at $376M, and its net cash position totaled $1.1B at the end of the quarter, allowing for an interim dividend of $0.07/share ($0.14/ADS).
- Tenaris will associate itself with the energy transition, especially the shift to hydrogen in which its oil and gas technology can be deployed, CEO Paolo Rocca told today's earnings conference call.
- The company will spend $160M-$170M on capital spending next year, after forecasting ~$200M of investment for 2020, Rocca said.
- Tenaris' Q3 results were well ahead of expectations and the company is well-positioned to capitalize on an eventual recovery, Barclays analysts say, "but we still temper our excitement given the depressed levels vs. historicals."
- Tenaris' "strategic changes will take time to yield the results," Badsha Chowdhury writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.