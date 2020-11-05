Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 3% after resuming late trading after fiscal Q2 earnings where it topped bookings consensus and raised expectations for the full-year with bookings guidance beating the Street.

Net bookings rose to $957.5M, beating expectations for $884.7M.

Recurrent consumer spending (including virtual currency, add-on content and in-game purchases) rose 56%, and made up 59% of GAAP net revenue of $841.1M.

Digitally delivered GAAP net revenue rose 16%, to $711.3M, and made up 85% of the total.

"Our positive momentum continued in the fiscal second quarter with operating results that significantly exceeded our expectations,” said Chairman/CEO Strauss Zelnick. “Our terrific results were highlighted by the outperformance of NBA 2K, PGA TOUR 2K21, and the Mafia: Definitive Editions and Mafia: Trilogy."

For the all-important holiday quarter, it's guiding to bookings of $675M-$725M (vs. consensus for $724.9M), and EPS of $1.10-$1.21 (above consensus for $0.82).

And incorporating its fiscal fourth quarter, post holidays, its full-year guidance is for record net bookings of $3.15B-$3.25B, topping consensus for $3.16B and its own previous guidance for

Earnings call presentation

Press release