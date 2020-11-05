The U.K. Serious Fraud Office says it is investigating Canada's Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia.

Bombardier is the latest aerospace company to face scrutiny over the use of middlemen after authorities struck a record bribery settlement with Airbus in January and a 2017 plea deal with Rolls-Royce, with both settlements involving sales of planes or engines to Garuda and airlines in other countries.

Bombardier earlier reported below-consensus Q3 operating profits, largely due to the pandemic, and CEO Eric Martel said he expects layoffs as part of broader plans to cut excess capacity.