Soybeans top $11 per bushel on dry South America weather

  • Soybean prices surged past $11/bushel for the first time in more than four years, as dry weather conditions in Brazil forced global buyers to purchase more U.S. supplies.
  • CBOT soybeans (S_1:COM) for January delivery settled +1.6% to $11.0375/bushel after jumping as much as 2.4% to $11.1275.
  • Top global importer China may need to turn to U.S. soybeans for the February time period typically dominated by the South American harvest, Bloomberg reports.
  • Data released this week showed U.S. soybean shipments in September nearly doubling, helping China come closer to its buying commitments under the U.S.-China trade deal.
  • "We're starting to hear some early signs of dryness in Argentina and Brazil at planting," Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Pat Bowe said this week after the grains handler reported Q3 earnings. "So if that were to continue or to persist, this bull run could continue to move up."
  • ETF: SOYB
