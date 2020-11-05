IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is considering spinning off its ownership stake in video site Vimeo, after Vimeo raised $150M in new equity that values it at $2.75B.

IAC is up 9.8% after hours.

CEO Joey Levin's shareholder letter distributed alongside its Q3 earnings focused on Vimeo ("for several reasons"), which he said benefited meaningfully from the pandemic.

"Of course, management always prefers to tell a positive story, and Vimeo is a fantastic story right now," Levin writes. "But more importantly, we've begun contemplating spinning Vimeo off to our shareholders, and we therefore want to lay out the current state of Vimeo and why we'd consider separating out the business that, at the moment, is our best performer."

Vimeo's organic bookings growth accelerated last year from 11% (in Q1 2019) to 27% (in Q4 2019), as it moved beyond filmmaker roots to the broader audience of small businesses and large enterprises. "Then the pandemic hit, and that acceleration exploded to 41% in Q1, 79% in Q2, and 56% in the most recent quarter," he writes.

On the self-serve revenue segment, he notes the company is seeing about $5 in profit for every dollar spent on marketing. Enterprise revenue doubled year-over-year.

Why spin now? "We expect Vimeo's access to capital inside of IAC will be much more expensive" than access outside, and Vimeo could benefit from having its "native" equity currency in enterprise SaaS software.

There's a long way to go before that decision, he says. But it's likely Vimeo could follow most recent spin Match Group on its way out of the IAC umbrella ("We've always said we're the anti-conglomerate, and we optimize for whatever allows our businesses to achieve their best chance of operating success").