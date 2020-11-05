Livent (NYSE:LTHM) -3.6% after-hours following Q3 results including are larger than expected loss and a 25% Y/Y decline in revenues.

The company also said it had extended its lithium supply agreement with Tesla through next year and announced plans to form a joint venture to buy the troubled Nemaska lithium project in Canada.

Livent says it will join the Pallinghurst Group to buy half of Quebec Lithium Partners, which was formed earlier this year after Nemaska filed for bankruptcy; state-owned Investissement Quebec will own the other half of the company.

Livent is "well positioned to capitalize on the coming lithium boom," Simple Investment Ideas writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.