General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is awarded a $9.47B contract for the construction of Columbia class submarines, the Pentagon announces, moving the U.S. Navy's top procurement priority out of the early-construction phase.

The contract for the nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines covers the move to full construction of the first ship in the class, the USS Columbia, as well as continued advanced construction of the second ship, the USS Wisconsin.

The 12 boats in the program are planned to replace the 14 Ohio class submarines that are expected to begin retiring in 2027.

Work will be performed in various locations, including Groton, Conn., and Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by 2030.

General Dynamics "remains mispriced, offering a great total return potential," Nikolaos Sismanis writes in a bullish analysis recently published on Seeking Alpha.