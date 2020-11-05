Disney (NYSE:DIS) has dropped the latest bombs on the increasingly barren 2020 theatrical release calendar - postponing Ryan Reynolds action/comedy Free Guy from its original Dec. 11 date, and Kenneth Branagh's Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile from its Dec. 18 debut.

The films have been pulled from the calendar, meaning they have no new planned release date yet.

The last blockbuster standing for this year is Warner Bros. (NYSE:T) Wonder Woman 1984, which it plans to release on Christmas Day - though with the theater business still struggling, a bit of a deathwatch is set up around whether that film will be postponed again.

Smaller films are still on the slate, however, with Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Freaky next up on Nov. 13.

Cinema stocks: AMC, Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), IMAX, Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI), Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY).