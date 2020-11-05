BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of Insgroup, a Houston, Texas based provider of commercial P&C insurance, employee benefits, private risk services and surety to middle-market companies and individuals.

Insgroup generates annual revenues of ~$38.5M.

The Partnership, BRP Group’s nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, is expected to close Nov. 30, 2020, subject to certain closing conditions.

BRP Group to fund the cash consideration payable at the closing from a portion of the net proceeds of its’s recently completed Term Loan B loan facility.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.