Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is up 1.5% following its fiscal Q1 earnings beat on revenue and adjusted profits.

Net income/share fell to $0.06 from last quarter's $0.12 and $0.03 a year ago.

Revenues fell 5% Y/Y to $284.7M, compared to estimates of $276.5M.

Revenue by segment: Network enablement, $162.1M (-18.5% Y/Y); Service enablement, $21.4M (+2.4%); Optical security and performance products, $101.2M (+26.5%).

Non-GAAP gross margin rose 150 bps Y/Y to 62.8%, and operating margin rose by 370 bps to 21.3%.

Operating income rose 15.0% to $60.6M, and EPS rose 16.7% to $0.21.

In Q3, VIAV generated $63.9M of cash from operations.

As of Oct. 3, 2020, the Company held $595.5M in total cash, short-term restricted cash and investments.

"Our OSP business segment delivered an all-time record quarterly revenue driven by strong demand in 3D Sensing and Anti-Counterfeiting products.." says Oleg Khaykin, CEO.

For Q2, it's guiding to net revenue of $280M-$300M (vs. consensus for $288M) and EPS of $0.18-$0.20 (above expectations of $0.17).

Previously: Viavi Solutions EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)

Related: Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin on Q1 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Nov. 5)