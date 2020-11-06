Asian markets mixed as US presidential elections draw near
Nov. 06, 2020 12:17 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Japan +1.02%.
- China -0.75%.
- Hong Kong -0.22%.
- Australia +0.51%.
- U.S. markets closed higher for the fourth day with the materials in lead. Futures trading lower Dow -0.52%. Nasdaq -1.15%. S&P -0.68%.
- Markets are betting on control of the U.S. Congress being split between Republicans and Democrats, which could mean low taxes and light regulation that investors like stay in place.
- In the U.S. presidential election, challenger Joe Biden leads in the vote counting, but President Donald Trump and his supporters are questioning the legitimacy of the totals with key states still counting ballots.
- Analysts warn that an extended court battle with no clear winner could increase uncertainty, which markets dislike, and drag down stocks.
- As the counting for the U.S. presidential election continues, U.S. will release its most-important data non-farm payroll data.
