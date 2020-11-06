Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) inks agreement to acquire Emisphere Technologies, a drug delivery company with technologies, such as the Eligen SNAC, that enable oral formulations of therapeutics in a debt financed transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, NVO will acquire all outstanding shares of Emisphere for $1.35B and related Eligen SNAC royalty stream obligations owed to MHR Fund Management for $450M, for a total consideration of $1.8B.

With these acquisitions, Novo eliminates its future royalty obligations to Emisphere and MHR and obtains full access to the Eligen SNAC technology.

Novo and Emisphere have collaborated since 2007 and latter's Eligen SNAC technology is used by Novo under an existing licence agreement in the oral formulation of company's GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide, which is marketed and sold under the brand name Rybelsus.

