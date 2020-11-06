"The decision was made in accordance with laws and regulations... and about maintaining stable, healthy market development in the long term," announced Liu Guoqiang, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

"The CBIRC also supports this decision made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange," added Liang Tao, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. "Any listed company must comply with the requirements of relevant laws and regulations."

"We encourage the financial sector to explore reasonable innovation while put risks under control," Liang continued. "At the same time, we will regulate fintech in accordance with its nature of finance, and include all financial activities into the regulatory framework."

China put a halt to the $37B listing on Tuesday, spoiling the world's largest stock market debut and throwing the company and its investors into a tailspin.

Shares of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), which owns a third of Ant, have since tumbled on the news, as the fintech races to satisfy tighter regulations.