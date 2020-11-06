Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has finally got the green light to more broadly roll out its Whatsapp payment service across India after beginning a trial with 1M users in early 2018.

Up to 20M of the more than 400M Whatsapp users in the country will now be able to send money through the app provided they have a bank account and debit card in India.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) currently dominate the mobile payments market in India, together commanding roughly 80% of the UPI market share.

The payments infrastructure, built by a coalition of large banks in India, has emerged as the most popular digital payments method in India, due to New Delhi's invalidation of more than 85% of the paper cash circulation in late 2016.

Facebook is also locked out of China, the only other country with more than one billion people, making India a vital market.