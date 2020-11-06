Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has pulled the trigger on "temporary emergency measures" that executives previously described as their "break glass" options to respond to post-election unrest.

The social network says the steps are intended to limit the spread of false and possibly dangerous content, and will alter the platform in ways both noticeable and unseen for users.

Examples: Facebook took down the "Stop the Steal" group, which was organizing protests of vote counts around the country and grew to more than 361,000 members within 24 hours. The company will also restrict the spread of live video and reduce the likelihood that users will see content that its algorithms classify as potential misinformation. Another feature will require users seeking to share election-related material to click through a notice encouraging them to visit website's Voting Information Center.

Facebook has previously deployed the emergency measures in "at-risk countries" like Myanmar, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.

