Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) CAN-COVID trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of canakinumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome failed to meet endpoints.

The ongoing trial did not achieve its primary endpoint showing canakinumab plus standard of care (SoC) failed to demonstrate a significantly greater chance of survival for patients without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation, compared with placebo plus SoC up to Day 29.

Survival without the need for mechanical ventilation was 88.8% for canakinumab plus SoC vs 85.7% for placebo plus SoC (P=0.29).

Key secondary endpoint of reducing the COVID-19-related death rate during the 4-week period after treatment was also missed.

COVID-19-related mortality was 4.9% for canakinumab plus SoC vs 7.2% for placebo plus SoC (P=0.33).

Both the primary and key secondary endpoints trended in favor of canakinumab but did not reach statistical significance.

The safety profiles of canakinumab plus SoC and placebo plus SoC were comparable.

No new safety signals for canakinumab were identified.

To further support global pandemic response, in October NVS collaborated with Switzerland-based Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed for potential use against COVID-19.

In addition, a Phase III trial for ruxolitinib in COVID-19 is ongoing, with preliminary results expected by year end.